Illinois Facebook users can file claims as part of class action lawsuit settlement for up to $400

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Facebook users in Illinois can now apply to collect from a settlement stemming from a class action lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed over Facebook's collection and storing of biometric data of Illinois users without proper consent.
As part of the $650 million settlement, claimants may be eligible for payments of between $200-$400, depending on the number of valid claims filed.
Those covered by the settlement include, Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011."
Claimants must have been a resident of Illinois for at least 183 days (six months) to be eligible.
Claims must be filed by November 23, 2020. For more information and to file a claim, visit facebookbipaclassaction.com.
