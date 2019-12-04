Technology

Retailers selling 'carrying straps' for airpods, turning them into headphones

Airpods are having a moment, and if you have them, you know they're pricey.

To ease the anxiety of losing the wireless earbuds, retailers are now selling carrying straps.

They're a sort of leash for your expensive earbuds.

A company called Tapper makes them and retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are selling them.

All you have to do is attach the carrying straps and suddenly the wireless buds look like -- you guessed it -- headphones.

Someone on Twitter is going viral with commentary, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially come full circle."

The straps cost about $60 on top of the roughly $150 to $250 for the airpods.

Regular old headphones? $5 and up, and straps are included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyheadphonesapplebig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses firing as CPD superintendent
Man shot, killed at CTA Howard station; gun recovered from scene
Man tried to abduct teen leaving DePaul College Prep: police
New Lenox man 2nd robbery, abduction victim in 2 weeks in Will Co.: police
Illinois congressman sees scheme in Impeachment Report; Trump sees scam
4 charged, 1 with murder, in East Chicago man's stabbing death
South Side school's chess team crowned state champs
Show More
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck holds first press conference on 'Operation FaceBOOKED'
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, chilly
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
More TOP STORIES News