building a better chicago

Trashbot collects trash from Chicago River, and you can drive it

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trash has always been a problem on Chicago's waterways, so this summer you may spot a brand new invention collecting garbage on the North Branch of the Chicago River. And you'll be able to control it, too.

There's beauty and nature along the Chicago River, but there's also a lot of waste.

"When you see a piece of Styrofoam float past you, it doesn't make it a place you want to swim in or enjoy," said Nick Wesley, Trashbot creator.

Wesley's team had an innovative idea to improve the massive problem: a Trashbot.

"We could probably fill Soldier Filed with what's going on with garbage on the Chicago River system," said Margaret Frisbie, Friends of the Chicago River.

Friends of the Chicago River recently collected 80 tons of trash and invasive plants.

"We are creating twice as much garbage every single day as individuals and that's ending up in our waterways," Frisbie said.

Kayak Chicago has recently held cleanup events as well.

"We are trying to beautify the space and make it a place we can all recreate and enjoy," said Dave Olson, Kayak Chicago.

While Trashbot is still in its first prototype phase, but eventually it will collect trash by scooping it out of the water while under remote control. And that means you can, eventually, be part of its efforts.

"Virtual volunteering, more or less," Wesley explained.

Anyone on the web could log on to Trashbot.org and access Trashbot's camera, essentially seeing right through its eyes. Everyone gets two minutes to control the robot.

"If anyone can control this, it unifies people toward one cause, which I think is real interesting," Wesley said. "You can take five minutes on your lunchbreak and volunteer, and actually know you contributed something."

"What I hope people do with this is take this idea and use it in other areas and make it better," he added.

Trashbot is still under development and will launch to the public in the summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagoenvironmentrobotsbuilding a better chicagochicago river
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER CHICAGO
DePaul professor turns life around, now teaches at Cook County Jail
Block club starts spring cleaning
Building A Better Chicago Story Ideas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana legalization bill passes Senate
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Houston game
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
EPA: Residents within 1.5 miles of Sterigenics plant had up to 10x higher risk of cancer
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
Chicago AccuWeather: Isolated storms, cooler by the lake Thursday
Mayor Lightfoot establishes she means business at 1st City Council meeting
Show More
DePaul professor turns life around, now teaches at Cook County Jail
Family accuses CPD of using excessive force on children during raid
NY man accused of murder added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Chicago police officers honored for actions on duty
Robert Mueller parting shot: The Russians will keep coming, so America wake up
More TOP STORIES News