Teen charged in connection with robbery spree on Northwest Side

One of a string of armed robberies in Albany Park was reported near Montrose and Kimball avenues.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A teenager has been charged after a spree of robberies on the Northwest Side Sunday night into Monday morning

The Cook County District Attorney's Office said a suspect, age 15, was charged with robbery and theft from a person in a string of armed robberies in Albany Park Sunday night and Monday morning.

On Monday morning, police put out an alert for a stolen black Nissan with up to four suspects inside after nearly a dozen people were held up Monday. Police said the same group could be responsible for as many as 16 armed robberies in the area.

At about 1:30 p.m., police located the vehicle in the 7600-block of Rogers Avenue. Two people were seen running from the vehicle and were taken in for questioning without incident, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberycarjackingAlbany ParkChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Car found, 2 being questioned in North, NW Side robbery spree
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News