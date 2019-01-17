Chicago Heights teen defends mom, siblings during domestic stabbing incident

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago Heights teenager defended his mother and younger siblings during a domestic violence incident on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of West Sauk Trail at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday where a woman had reportedly been stabbed. Police found three people stabbed inside the home when they arrived.

Police learned that the woman who was reported assaulted in the initial call for help was a mother of three who had been stabbed by her brother-in-law. The brother-in-law was among those stabbed when police arrived. He had been stabbed by his teenaged nephew, who was apparently defending himself, his mother and his siblings, police said.

The brother-in-law later died of his wounds, according to police.

The mother sustained the most serious wounds and remains hospitalized in serious condition. The teenager was also seriously injured, but not critically.

"The young man is truly responsible for saving the life of his mother and protecting his siblings from physical harm," the South Chicago Heights Police Department said in a statement.

The teen will not be charged as he was fighting in self-defense, police said.
