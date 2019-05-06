Teen accused of hitting person with bottle escapes from South Side police station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a teenager who escaped from their custody on the South Side Sunday night.Officers had arrested the teen for allegedly hitting someone in the head with a bottle, police said. They were holding him in the Fifth District Police Station in the 700-block of East 111th Street in the South Side Pullman neighborhood, when police said he somehow got away from them at about 10:15 p.m.The person struck in the head is hospitalized in stable condition, police said.