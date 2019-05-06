Teen accused of hitting person with bottle escapes from South Side police station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a teenager who escaped from their custody on the South Side Sunday night.

Officers had arrested the teen for allegedly hitting someone in the head with a bottle, police said. They were holding him in the Fifth District Police Station in the 700-block of East 111th Street in the South Side Pullman neighborhood, when police said he somehow got away from them at about 10:15 p.m.

The person struck in the head is hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopullmancrimechicago crimeescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News