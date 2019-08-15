Teen fatally shot before high-speed chase from Lake County, Ill., to Chicago identified; 5 charged

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The teenager killed during an attempted car theft in Chicago's northern suburbs has been identified as 14-year-old Jaquan Swopes of Chicago.
A homeowner shot Swopes early Tuesday morning after a group of teens allegedly tried to steal his car.
Lake County, Illinois, sheriff's police said the 75-year-old homeowner said two of the alleged thieves approached him and one appeared to be holding something. He fired at them, fearing for his safety, and struck Swopes in the head.
The Lake County coroner called his death "truly a tragedy."
Police said a bowie knife was recovered at the scene. The homeowner has a valid FOID card and is cooperating with authorities.
The group of teens sought the help of Gurnee police at the scene of an unrelated crash near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road. Police performed first aid on Swopes, who was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he died.
One of the teens was arrested in Gurnee as he got out of the Lexus with Swopes. The other four led police on a high-speed chase from Lake County, Illinois, into Chicago, until they ran out of gas at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted in the West Loop and were taken into custody.
Kenrick Cooper, Curtis Dawson, and Diamond, Steven and Stacy Davis are charged with first degree murder as adults. They appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon where a judge set bail at $1 million each.
They are due back in court on September 5.
