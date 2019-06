Possible shark attack injures teen surfer at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, officials say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- A 19-year-old surfer was injured in a suspected shark attack at Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina on Monday.Brunswick County officials said a 19-year-old male surfer suffered a suspected shark bite to his right foot around 2 p.m. and was transported to New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington.One witness said she saw a young man running across the beach bleeding.The victim's grandmother told WWAY that the 19-year-old was out in the surf when he was bit by what he believes is a shark. She described it as a "deep tooth bite" on his foot.According to officials, the patient is stable and talking with staff.The incident is being investigated by Ocean Isle Police and NC Wild Life.