BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- A 19-year-old surfer was injured in a suspected shark attack at Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina on Monday.
Brunswick County officials said a 19-year-old male surfer suffered a suspected shark bite to his right foot around 2 p.m. and was transported to New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington.
One witness said she saw a young man running across the beach bleeding.
The victim's grandmother told WWAY that the 19-year-old was out in the surf when he was bit by what he believes is a shark. She described it as a "deep tooth bite" on his foot.
According to officials, the patient is stable and talking with staff.
The incident is being investigated by Ocean Isle Police and NC Wild Life.
Possible shark attack injures teen surfer at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, officials say
