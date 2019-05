CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two sisters reported missing from Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side have been located, police said Friday.Maribel Perez-Hernandez, 17, and her sister, 16-year-old Carlissa Perez-Hernandez were last seen about 7:40 p.m. May 8 and are missing from the 4600-block of West Huron Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.Authorities did not release further details.