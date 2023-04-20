Nonprofit deploys text alert line to help parents, CPD prevent teens from forming chaotic crowds

A new initiative called Parents for Chicago aims to aid Chicago police and parents with preventing teens from forming chaotic crowds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new initiative called "Parents for Chicago" is a text and email communication line that aims to help parents and Chicago police prevent teens from forming unsafe gatherings.

The project has been adopted by the Chicago Police Department in response to what happened in the Loop last weekend, when unruly crowds filled the streets.

Early Walker, CEO of "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot," is financing the initiative through his nonprofit organization, which will allow Chicago area parents to share information if they learn of any gatherings that could lead to trouble. It will also send parents alerts if something is happening, so they can check on their teens.

"Similar to like the amber alert system, where pretty much the parents will get a notification when we get a notification as it relates to large group forming of kids, what have you," Walker said.

The text line is now live. Chicago police and area parents can text "CHICAGOKIDS" to 21000 or email ParentsforChicago@gmail.com.

"We need to go back to 'it takes a village to raise a kid,'" Walker said. "It shouldn't be 'this is my kid' or 'I'm just going to worry about my kids.' No, these are our kids.

The joint response between CPD and Walker comes as the city grapples with finding solutions to keep large crowds under control as the weather warms.

On Saturday, two teenagers were shot and a couple was beaten during a chaotic scene in downtown. On Friday, a teen was shot at 31st Street Beach.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson condemned the violence, but he also said demonizing children is not constructive. He spoke more about his initial comments Wednesday during his visit to Springfield.

"So don't give people false choices," Johnson said. "We get to do both, you all, it is well past due that we put an end to this dynamic that somehow not making... look, demonizing children is wrong. We have to keep them safe as well."

Walker plans to hold a news conference Thursday to speak more about the initiative with the Chicago Police Department.

