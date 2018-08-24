Teens charged with breaking into several cars in Wonder Lake

Two teenagers were arrested early Friday for breaking into several cars.Donald Simon, 18. And Michelle Burkhe-Conway, 19, were arrested at approximately 4:30 a.m. in Wonder Lake after someone spotted the pair breaking into his vehicle, police said.According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Department, Burkhe-Conway and Simon had several items that had been reported stolen on them when they were arrested.In addition to the items that had been reported stolen, the teens had several other items that police said likely came from other burglarized vehicles.Both teens were charged with three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle.Any residents missing items from their cars are asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.