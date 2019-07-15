Teen's joyride in mom's car ends in flames following police chase

HOUSTON -- A 16-year-old boy took his mother's car for a joyride Monday morning that ended in a fiery crash in the backyard of a Houston home, according to police.
Police said they spotted the teen driving 80 miles per hour on a freeway and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
They said the boy eventually lost control of his mother's SUV. The teen crashed into a tree and a gas line in someone's yard, which caused the car to burst into flames.
The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
He'll be charged with felony evading, according to authorities.
An officer pursuing the teen also slammed into a street sign, cracking his windshield. Police said the officer wasn't hurt.
