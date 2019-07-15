Teen's joyride in mom's car ends in flames following police chase

HOUSTON -- A 16-year-old boy took his mother's car for a joyride Monday morning that ended in a fiery crash in the backyard of a Houston home, according to police.

Police said they spotted the teen driving 80 miles per hour on a freeway and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

They said the boy eventually lost control of his mother's SUV. The teen crashed into a tree and a gas line in someone's yard, which caused the car to burst into flames.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He'll be charged with felony evading, according to authorities.

An officer pursuing the teen also slammed into a street sign, cracking his windshield. Police said the officer wasn't hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfirecrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News