Teen's joyride in mom's car ends in flames following police chase

HOUSTON -- A 16-year-old boy took his mother's car for a joyride Monday morning that ended in a fiery crash in the backyard of a Houston home, according to police.Police said they spotted the teen driving 80 miles per hour on a freeway and attempted to pull the vehicle over.They said the boy eventually lost control of his mother's SUV. The teen crashed into a tree and a gas line in someone's yard, which caused the car to burst into flames.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution.He'll be charged with felony evading, according to authorities.An officer pursuing the teen also slammed into a street sign, cracking his windshield. Police said the officer wasn't hurt.