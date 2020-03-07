u.s. & world

Tennessee hospital won't bill tornado victims for out-of-pocket treatment costs

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee hospital won't bill 82 tornado victims for out-of-pocket costs incurred from treatment connected to this week's spate of deadly tornadoes in the area.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center said it will bill patients' insurance providers but will not bill patients themselves for any outstanding costs. Uninsured patients will also not be charged.

The tornado outbreak killed 24 people and caused massive damage. The strongest tornado overnight into Tuesday packed winds up to 175 mph and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. President Donald Trump viewed damage on the ground Friday in Putnam County, where 18 deaths occurred.

Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph and carving a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.

Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.

Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseehospitalu.s. & worldtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Girl regains vision after losing it from flu complications
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Harry, Meghan wind down as they prepare to step back from royal duties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man shot and killed at Barrington Hills house party
Bernie Sanders cancels Rockford rally
Detainees vote at Cook County Jail for 1st time
Daylight saving time 2020: The clocks that never sleep
Man stabbed during fight on Near North Side
Grand Crossing shooting leaves 6 hurt, suspects in custody
Show More
COVID-19 could cause leagues to limit locker-room access: Source
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
First woman to vote in Illinois honored by new suffrage exhibit
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
More TOP STORIES News