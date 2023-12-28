Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. charged with rape in Kansas, suspended by university

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- A star player on the University of Illinois basketball team has been charged with rape in Kansas, the school said.

Terrence Shannon Jr., who was born in Chicago, has been suspended from the team by the university per school policy on sexual misconduct.

Shannon posted bail in Lawrence, Kansas, Thursday and has returned to Champaign, Illinois, the school said in a news release.

The alleged rape incident happened on Sept. 8, when Shannon traveled to see the Illinois at Kansas football game, the school said.

"The University and the DIA Division of Intercollegiate Athletics take allegations of sexual misconduct seriously while respecting due process and the presumption of innocence afford through the legal system," a school news release read in part.

Shannon was not traveling with the university at the time of the incident, the school said.

Shannon leads the Illini team this season in points and assists, according to ESPN statistics.