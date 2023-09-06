Keyed car: Tesla's camera captures man vandalizing vehicle parked near California lake

A Fresno man's day of fun over the weekend took a strange turn when his Tesla was keyed twice at Millerton Lake.

Fresno, CA man's day of fun took a strange turn when car keyed twice

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Fresno, California man's day of fun over the weekend took a strange turn when his Tesla was keyed twice at the lake.

The cameras on the Tesla captured an unknown man keying the car, then looking around the parking lot and scratching the side again at Millerton Lake in central California.

The Tesla's owner told ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN he parked at Winchell Cove to spend the day out on the boat with his sons.

He returned to find the deep scratch on his car and reported it to the state park.

The man said he will be taking the vehicle to a body shop Thursday to be looked at.

SEE ALSO: Man driving with bull in car pulled over in Nebraska

He is asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the state park or email him at Millertoncarkeyer@gmail.com.