Fulton Market chef makes Thanksgiving risotto with a twist

By
Fulton Market chef makes Thanksgiving dish with a twist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner!

With many holiday gatherings just days away, Chef David Schwartz of Formento's in Chicago's Fulton Market spoke with ABC7 about Thanksgiving dishes that have a twist.

Schwartz talked about cooking with a fish, Wild Alaska Pollock, even though most people do not think to include seafood in their holiday dinners. He spoke about the benefits of cooking with Wild Alaska Pollock and took viewers through his delicious risotto recipe that features the fish.

For more information about Wild Alaska Pollock, you can visit https://www.alaskapollock.org.

For more information about Chef David Schwartz and Formento's, you can visit https://www.formentos.com
