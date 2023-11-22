Thanksgiving travelers to pack Chicago roads, airports Wednesday

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Chicago travelers can expect heavy traffic on roads and big crowds at O'Hare and Midway airports.

Air travel not the only way to get around this holiday week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Thanksgiving only a day away, Wednesday will be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Wednesday and Sunday expected to be the busiest days for travel and all area expressways will be jammed especially Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Triple-A estimates 2.8 million in Illinois are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, the second-highest forecast on record.

Prices at the pump are down from last year. In Chicago, the average price of regular gas this week is $3.53 a gallon. That's compared to $4.08 last Thanksgiving. It's a savings of 55 cents.

Some suburban stations are near three bucks a gallon...

"In fact, four stations in the metro area are below that already, depending on where you are," Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com said. "Calumet, Lansing, Buffalo Grove stations all below three dollars."

More people are also taking Amtrak, which reports a 15-percent increase over pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel.

And of course both airports are expecting high traffic volume Wednesday. Aviation officials predict the busiest day to fly will be this Sunday.

Triple A said the best thing to do if you are driving is get up, pack your car and get on the road as early as possible. It's going to be busy.