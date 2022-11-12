Thanksgiving 2022: PETA's guide to vegan dinner

No turkey needed for these holiday recipes

PETA is helping families plan a turkey-free and vegan-friendly Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the holidays around the corner the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is helping families plan a vegan-friendly meal.

PETA has several non-turkey and ham options to serve this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The animal rights non-profit even has a Thanks Vegan Holiday Guide to help out while grocery shopping.

It contains vegan versions of all the holiday favorites as well as recipes.