WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Thanksgiving 2022: PETA's guide to vegan dinner

No turkey needed for these holiday recipes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 12, 2022 3:51PM
EMBED <>More Videos

PETA is helping families plan a turkey-free and vegan-friendly Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.