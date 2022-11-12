Thanksgiving 2022: PETA's guide to vegan dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the holidays around the corner the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is helping families plan a vegan-friendly meal.
PETA has several non-turkey and ham options to serve this Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The animal rights non-profit even has a Thanks Vegan Holiday Guide to help out while grocery shopping.
It contains vegan versions of all the holiday favorites as well as recipes.