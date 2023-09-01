A vigil was held for 10 German shepherds that died after overheating during a drive from O'Hare to Michigan City, in Lake Station last week.

Prosecutors ask Indiana State Police to investigate heat deaths of 10 dogs

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- Prosecutors have asked Indiana State Police to investigate the heat deaths of 10 dogs.

Nineteen German Shepherds were being transported to a training facility last month when they became overheated in a box truck in Lake Station, Indiana. Ten of them died.

SEE ALSO | Vigil held for 10 German shepherds that died after overheating on drive from O'Hare to Michigan City

Police said the driver, who picked the dogs up from a flight at O'Hare Airport and was bound for a training facility in Michigan, was unaware that the air conditioning in the cargo area of the truck had failed in the sweltering heat.

On Thursday, PETA called the investigation "a step in the right direction."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

READ MORE | Vet offers tips for pet owners dealing with air quality, heat