Friendsgiving food ideas for celebrating Thanksgiving with friends

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is next week. That also means it's time for Friendsgiving, a time to get together with your friends around the holiday.

Amanda Puck from Mariano's joined ABC7 with tips on how to celebrate the holiday in style.

Items to include on the menu include-
-Luna Bay Booch Cranberry Cocktail

-Charcuterie boards

-Crab cakes with remoulade

-Sliced ham

-Eli's Cheesecake sampler

For more information, visit Marianos.com.
