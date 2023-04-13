Suburban nonprofit increasing autism awareness during April

FOREST PARK, ill. (WLS) -- April is known as Autism Acceptance Month. There are several national and local events happening the entire month.

The Answer Inc. is hosting several events here around the Chicagoland area, click here for more information. The Answer Inc. is a Forest Park not-for-profit organization. The CEO of the organization, Debra Vines, joined ABC7 Thursday to highlight their local events, which are creating connections to empower everyone in the autism community to enrich their quality of life. For more on the Answer, Inc., visit www.theanswerinc.org.