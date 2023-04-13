WATCH LIVE

Suburban nonprofit increasing autism awareness during April

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 1:46PM
What is the goal of April Autism Awareness Month?
Debra Vines with a group called "The Answer, Incorporated talks about Autism Awareness Month.

FOREST PARK, ill. (WLS) -- April is known as Autism Acceptance Month. There are several national and local events happening the entire month.

The Answer Inc. is hosting several events here around the Chicagoland area, click here for more information. The Answer Inc. is a Forest Park not-for-profit organization. The CEO of the organization, Debra Vines, joined ABC7 Thursday to highlight their local events, which are creating connections to empower everyone in the autism community to enrich their quality of life. For more on the Answer, Inc., visit www.theanswerinc.org.

