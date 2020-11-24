'The Bachelorette': Guys go rogue for chance to get closer to Tayshia Adams

More escapades on the road to love for Bachelorette Tayshia Adams here on ABC Tuesday night, which includes some guys going rogue just for a chance to get up close and personal.It will be a "go big or go home" rose ceremony.This time, Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tayshia Adams is the one giving out the roses on "The Bachelorette" after being on both "The Bachelor, and "Bachelor in Paradise."Adams said she never thought she was the type to be on a show like this."I went to an all girl's high school and they always watched 'The Bachelor' on Mondays and I was like, 'Oh my gosh stop it, I don't even. I'm never going to be one of those girls,'" she joked. "Well, now look at me!"Adams is only the second woman of color to be cast in the lead role of the show."The fact that I'm bi-racial, I'm Black and Mexican, it's just a platform that I've always wanted because, to identify with women that look like me; to see them represented on the screen is -I'm so incredibly happy to have that opportunity to do it because I didn't have that growing up," she said.As far as being true to herself on the show, Adams said you get what you see."Honestly, if I could tell you one thing, it is I am exactly that person that is on that show. I think that's the number one thing that every person who knows me says," she said.