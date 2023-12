"The Balloon Queens" Saundra Woods and Tiasha Echols will represent Chicago as they travel to London for the international Big Balloon Build event.

'The Balloon Queens' set to float over to London for Big Balloon Build

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two balloon artists from the Chicago area are flying high... right over to London.

Saundra Woods and Tiasha Echols are the owners of a business called "The Balloon Queens."

They've been chosen to participate in the Big Balloon Build in London.

It's an international balloon experience featuring dozens of balloon artists from around the world.

The balloon queens joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about their craft before they head overseas.