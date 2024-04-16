The film features the iconic group recording their "Let It Be" album.

The Beatles' 1970 documentary 'Let It Be' debuting on Disney+ in May

Beatles fans everywhere, rejoice. Following a tease on social media earlier this week, Disney+ has revealed some big news for fans: The Beatles documentary "Let It Be" is coming to the streaming service.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original 1970 film is set to debut on the streaming service on May 8, marking the first time the documentary has been available in more than 50 years. The film has been restored from the original 16mm negative by Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production.

The film will feature the iconic foursome -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr -- and an appearance by Billy Preston.

This undated image shows a poster for The Beatles documentary "Let It Be." Disney+

Originally released in April 1970, "Let It Be" takes Beatles fans inside the studio as the band records their album of the same name and includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert. The film was released one month after the Beatles officially broke up. Footage from the film was used in Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, "The Beatles: Get Back," which also aired on Disney+.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Michael's movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades," Jackson said in a statement. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael's outtakes for Get Back, and I've always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story."

He added, "I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades."

Disney is the parent company of Disney+ and this station.