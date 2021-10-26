Chicago Theatre celebrating 100th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday.The marquee and the six-story-high sign have become Chicago landmarks and tourists often stop by to take photos.The theater first opened as a dazzling movie palace that was part of the Balaban & Katz theater empire.Silent films were shown along with full orchestras performing during the features.The theatre was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and was listed as a Chicago Landmark in 1983,Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday "Chicago Theatre Day."