Chicago Theatre celebrating 100th anniversary

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday.

The marquee and the six-story-high sign have become Chicago landmarks and tourists often stop by to take photos.

The theater first opened as a dazzling movie palace that was part of the Balaban & Katz theater empire.

Silent films were shown along with full orchestras performing during the features.

The theatre was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and was listed as a Chicago Landmark in 1983,

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday "Chicago Theatre Day."
