'The Beast': Field Museum gets new dinosaur fossil found in Missouri

The remains of a 35-foot long, duck-billed dinosaur, called Parrosaurus Missouriensis, were found in Missouri in 2017

Scientists found the remains of a 35-foot long, duck-billed dino called Parrosaurus Missouriensis in Missouri back in 2017.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No bones about it!

The Field Museum is bringing home a new dinosaur fossil.

Scientists found the remains of a 35-foot long, duck-billed dinosaur, called Parrosaurus Missouriensis, in Missouri in 2017.

ALSO SEE: Rare fossil meteorites that fell to earth 470M years ago donated to Chicago Field Museum

Since then, they've been slowly excavating the skeleton and bringing parts of it to Chicago to be studied.

Friday, the largest piece of the dinosaur -- a 2,500 pound block of fossils, nicknamed "The Beast" -- will make its way to the Field Museum for further research.