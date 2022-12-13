The Honeycomb Project offering holiday volunteering opportunities for the whole family

The Honeycomb Project offers many volunteering opportunities for parents and children to learn the true meaning of the holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tis the season of giving and giving back.

There are many opportunities for parents and children to learn the true meaning of the holiday season that's where The Honeycomb Project comes in.

The non-profit offers volunteer and service opportunities across Chicago for families with kids of all ages.

Kristina Lowenstein, co-founder and executive director of The Honeycomb Project, joined ABC7 to talk about some of the most popular volunteer events and the benefits of volunteering.

Lowenstein also spoke about the Season of Service initiative and how people can get involved.

To learn more about holiday volunteer opportunities, visit thehoneycombproject.org.