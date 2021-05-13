New 'Home Of The World-Famous Jackson 5' signs unveiled in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- New signs in Gary are recognizing the home of the "Jackson 5."A gathering was held Thursday morning at the Northwest Indiana home at 2300 Jackson Street.Marlon and Tito Jackson were there for the unveiling of one of several new signs.The sign reads "Home of the World-Famous Jackson 5."Signs like it will also be placed on major highways, including Interstate 80/94, as well as on local roads.Officials hope highlighting the Jackson's home leads to more development in the mid-town area of Gary.Officials said the highway signs are just one of many new efforts to honor the world-famous Jackson family for its contributions to Gary and the world.