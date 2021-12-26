holiday recipes

Easy to make recipes for leftover ham, pumpkin pie and mac and cheese after holidays

Here's how to avoid getting bored of the leftovers
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Easy leftover ham recipes after the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas dinner leftovers can be tiring after a while.

Chef Rebekah Ziesmer with Conagra Brands shares recipes using those holiday dinner leftovers in creative ways.

Ziesmer demonstrated how to make Pumpkin Pecan Oatmeal Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese Bombs and Crustless Ham & Cheese Mini Quiches.

The quiches are great for leftover ham. Just mix together eggs, ham, cheese and some vegetables and pour them into a muffin pan.

The oatmeal recipe can be a good way to use leftover pumpkin pie, Ziesmer said.

RELATED: How to make hot holiday cocktails for winter months

Another useful tip is to utilize your freezer; Ziesmer said all of these dishes can be sized and frozen for later use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopholiday recipesrecipehealthy recipes
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY RECIPES
How to make hot holiday drinks for winter months
Should grandparents get paid for babysitting grandkids?
A slice of Houston history: House of Pies
Holiday treats to make for the whole family
TOP STORIES
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Minnesota police investigate 50-car pile-up on Christmas Day
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Chicago nonprofit announces holiday campaign to help IL students
Police seek witnesses to gunfight at Oakbrook Center
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Show More
Chicago Christmas bars bring fun to visitors, residents
What to know about Kwanzaa
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, not too cold Sunday
How to see 'Christmas Comet' in sky tonight
More TOP STORIES News