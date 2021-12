Easy to make recipes for leftover ham, pumpkin pie and mac and cheese after holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas dinner leftovers can be tiring after a while.Chef Rebekah Ziesmer with Conagra Brands shares recipes using those holiday dinner leftovers in creative ways.Ziesmer demonstrated how to make Pumpkin Pecan Oatmeal Casserole Macaroni & Cheese Bombs and Crustless Ham & Cheese Mini Quiches The quiches are great for leftover ham. Just mix together eggs, ham, cheese and some vegetables and pour them into a muffin pan.The oatmeal recipe can be a good way to use leftover pumpkin pie, Ziesmer said.Another useful tip is to utilize your freezer; Ziesmer said all of these dishes can be sized and frozen for later use.