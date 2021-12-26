cocktail

How to make hot holiday cocktails for winter months

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bar Goa recently opened in River North.

With an interesting beverage menu created by beverage consultant Allie Kim, imbibers can pull up a seat to the beach-inspired bar while choosing a cocktail crafted to delight the senses. Portuguese wines are featured heavily, as well as Indian beers and a cocktail menu inspired by classic resort cocktails.

Sur La Mer (Hot Toddy)
Sur is what the locals call the Toddy, which is different in India overall

  • 0.75 oz Brugal Anejo Rum

  • 0.75 oz Amass Vodka

  • 0.5 oz Coconut Vinegar

  • 0.5 oz Simple Syrup

  • 0.5 oz Orange


  • Hot Water


    • Mix all together and serve hot in a glass mug. Garnish with ghee (approx. 1.2 tbsp) and a pinch of nutmeg.

    Bar Goa is a coastal gastropub by Soiree Hospitality that transports Chicagoans year-round to Goa, located on India's sunny southwest coast, a region known for electronic music, beautiful beaches and where Portuguese influences meet Indian flavors. Inspired by owners Rina and Manish Mallick's travels to the tropical destination, they welcome guests with the "always-on-vacation" spirit each time they walk through the doors.

    Bar Goa is also holding a New Year's Eve event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be food, drinks and a champagne toast. It costs $110/per person.
