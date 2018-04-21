The Nadas perform for Autism Awareness Month

EMBED </>More Videos

The Nadas performed for Autism Awareness Month. (WLS)

April is Autism Awareness month and throughout the month of April, The Nadas are doing a "donate and download" on the song, "Henry James," which was written by Mike for his son who is autistic.

All proceeds will go toward autism awareness.

The band dedicated the month of April to their Autism Awareness campaign as they continue on their national tour promoting their new album "One Louder."

The song "Henry James" is track No. 9 on the album.

The group visited the ABC7 studio and performed "Henry James" acoustically with guitars.

For more information, visit: https://www.thenadas.com/
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News