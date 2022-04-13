New musical comedy 'The Prom' coming to Chicago for 1 week only

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new musical comedy is coming to Chicago, for one week only.
Prom is cancelled in Indiana. Students are upset and some big Broadway stars swoop in to help, and change the world.
Megan Grosso, a cast member and a Chicago native, joined ABC7 to talk about "The Prom" show and how much practice goes in to all of the dancing.
Grosso graduated from Roosevelt University and recently had her 100th show.
"The Prom" is recommended for ages 12 and older. For more information and for tickets, visit broadwayinchicago.com.
