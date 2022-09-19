University of Chicago British history expert weighs in on Queen Elizabeth funeral

Queen Elizabeth death: Monarch spent 70 years on the throne, during which much has changed

A University of Chicago British history expert weighed in on the queen's funeral.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A professor of British history at the University of Chicago joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to weigh in on what Queen Elizabeth II's funeral means for people across the United Kingdom.

The queen spent 70 years on the throne, Steve Pincus said, but the idea of the monarchy did change in that time.

He said this is a moment of transition and celebration, as most people alive in the UK right now never knew another monarch.

There's also some uncertainty about how the monarchy will move forward.

Another big change will be currency, as the queen's face is currently on most coins and bills throughout the UK and the Commonwealth.