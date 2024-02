'Shop Docs' on a mission to address health inequities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we celebrate Black History Month, ABC 7 Eyewitness is highlighting a national non-profit organization called "The Shop Docs."

It's all about addressing health inequities in minority communities. Doctor Annette Grotheer is founder of 'The Shop Docs.' Grotheer joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her organization's mission to focus on support communities through education, engagement and custom programs. To learn about 'The Shop Docs', click here.