These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash

The 15 people who were killed in a hockey team bus crash in Canada have been identified. They include 10 players, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and five personnel, ranging in age from 18 to 59.The Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team was on the way to compete in a playoff game on Friday when a tractor-trailer collided with the bus. Fourteen people were injured in addition to those who were killed.Here's a look at what we know about the victims.Adam Herold, the youngest member of the team, would have turned 17 in a week. The defenseman, who had only played with the team for two weeks, was from Montmartre, Saskatchewan.The manager of the Regina Pat Canadians, his former team, called Herold a good leader."He was a wonderful young man," John Smith said. "Never afraid to help his teammates. Always there for them. Good, typical Saskatchewan farm boy. Always load the bus, unload the bus, never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get work done."Evan Thomas, 18, was all about his teammates, his father, Scott Thomas, said."He liked sports, but at times I think he tolerated sports so he could be a teammate," his father said. "He loved his teammates and I think that was more important to him than the actual sport he was playing.""He loved those boys. He really loved those boys."Scott Thomas, a former captain of the Tacoma Rockets, said that Evan was the "kind of kid any dad would be proud to call his own."Evan Thomas, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, also played baseball and was a strong student.Lukan, 21, was from Slave Lake, Alberta. He had played on the St. Albert Raiders with Joseph.Logan Schatz, 20, had been with the team for four years. He was captain for more than half of that time. The high-scoring center was the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's player of the month twice this season. Schatz was from Allan, Saskatchewan.Joseph, 20, was the son of former Philadelphia Flyers player Chris Joseph. Joseph, from Edmonton, Alberta, was one of the wingmen on the team's top line and one of the leading scorers in the playoffs.Wack "absolutely lived and breathed hockey," his cousin Alicia Wack said."Stephen has always been an amazing person, son, big brother, and cousin," she said on Facebook. "He is one of the most adventurous, ambitious, and loving people that I have ever been blessed to know."Wack, from St. Albert, Alberta, was also an alumni of the St. Albert Raiders. The 21-year-old had played two seasons with the Broncos.Logan Hunter, 18, also used to play with the Raiders."He always had a smile on his face," Kevin Porter, president of the Raiders said.Hunter, from St. Albert, Alberta, was a great hockey player and a smart kid with a great sense of humor, Porter said.He lived with Devin and Rene Cannon and their two daughters. Two of his teammates lived with the same family: Herold, who was killed in the crash, and Xiavier Labelle, who had previously been identified as among the dead but is actually alive.Jacob Leicht, 19, was from Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Family member Cassidy Tolley shared a photo on Facebook of Leicht's high school graduation, as well as a team photo. She remembered Leicht for his reliability, contagious laughter and a smile that lit up any room."My heart is broken," Tolley wrote. "Bad things truly happen to the best people, and I can't wait until I get to see you again. Heaven gained so many beautiful people yesterday, may you all rest easy."Boulet, a 21-year-old from Lethbridge, Alberta, had just signed up for organ donation a few weeks ago, his godfather, Neil Langevin, said on Facebook."These actions alone give voice to the selfless and benevolent nature Logan possessed in life for others," Langevin said. "He is a great hero and one of the nicest people you would have been lucky enough to meet."Parker Tobin was among the dead, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan clarified on Monday."One of the deceased players had previously been identified as Xavier Labelle. This was an identification error and Xavier is not deceased. Our condolences go out to the family of Parker Tobin," the police said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Parker is one of the 15 that have lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Parker had been misidentified and was previously believed to have survived."Among the five personnel members killed, Brody Hinz was the youngest. The 18-year-old from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, worked as the team statistician and radio station intern.Darcy Haugan, 42, was the team's head coach."He will always be a great man in our hearts," said his sister, who posted on Twitter under the name Debbie Jayne. "The tears just keep coming."Haugan, from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, played in the league in the 1990s. His wife, Christina George-Haugan, is the team's office manager.Steven Wilson, a radio play-by-play announcer, said the last time he saw him, Haugan was playing video games in his office with one of his two young sons."He was very dedicated to his family and at the same time he was a hockey guy," Wilson said, calling him "the classiest guy" in the league.Glen Doerksen, 59, was from Carrot River, Saskatchewan. He drove buses for Charlie's Charters, a charter company that transported hockey teams. He was familiar with routes between the rinks and used to driving in winter weather.Kris Babbings, manager of the Kinistino Tigers, said on Twitter that Doerksen was a trusted driver."Our trips to Foam Lake and Allan were on horrible highways due to winter storms," he wrote. "We got on that bus and trusted him with our lives and both times he got us home safely. Tragically yesterday he and many others didn't make it home and our hearts are broken for your families and friends."Doerksen helped the Tigers celebrate a championship last month with two honks of the bus horn. Babbings said he would never forget the smile on Doerksen's face."Tonight, Glen, we give two honks for you," he wrote. "Rest easy sir."Cross, 27, was one of Haugan's assistants. Last year he was a player with the Maroons in the Highway Hockey League, where he was MVP.Cross, from Strasbourg, Saskatchewan, was remembered by his cousin, Graeme Cross,in an online tribute."I can honestly say I didn't know a more kind-hearted, generous, caring and overall nice person," she wrote. "Mark was one of those people that just made you feel safe and brought a special spark when you were in his presence."Tyler Bieber, 29, was play-by-play announcer for a radio station. He coached the Humboldt high school's basketball and football teams and also served as a mentor to Hinz.Bieber was in his first season calling plays for Humboldt radio station CHBO, where he also covered news."He definitely had a natural talent," said Steven Wilson, a co-worker in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. "He was just passionate about sports."In a statement posted on the station's website, Golden West Radio President Lydon Frieson said the community had all suffered a great loss."Tragedy has hit our community and it reaches into every corner of life in Humboldt," Frieson said.