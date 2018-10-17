Thieves hit Pilsen garages in string of burglaries

A string of garage break-ins over the last two months were reported in the Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said Wednesday.

The offenders entered the garages through side doors and took bicycles, tools, electronics and other items.

A 12th District police alert was issued, identifying the offenders as both being men between the ages of 35 and 60, and wearing hats.

Police warn residents to be aware of their surroundings, lock all doors, report suspicious activity, never chase after a "fleeing assailant" and dial 911 immediately after an incident occurs.

Here are four incidents reported to police:
--2 a.m. September 24 in the 1800 block of South Desplaines Street

--Between 6 a.m. September 25 and 6:45 a.m. September 26 in the 1700 Block of South Desplaines Street
--6:30 a.m. October 4 in the 1700 Block South Desplaines Street
--7:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. October 10 in the 700 Block of West 19th Street

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call CPD's Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.
