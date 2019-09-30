Third man charged in shooting death of Sound-Bar Nightclub security guard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third man has been charged in the shooting death of a security guard outside of a popular River North bar last March, Chicago police said Monday.
Thurman Bailey, 28, wasshot and killed March 8 while working at Sound-Bar Nightclub in River North.
Michael Matthews, 41, surrendered to authorities on Sunday in the 5100-block of South Wentworth Avenue. He has been charged with murder and mob action.
Matthews is the third person charged in the murder. Last June, Jon Pool was arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Last March, Armond Williams, 37, of Villa Park was charged in the murder.
Bailey was working as a security guard while an event was taking place inside of Sound-Bar Nightclub when a fight broke out with a large group of people outside of the bar, police said.
According to police, the group was denied access to the bar and a fist fight between the group and staff ensued. That's when police said Williams, 37, allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.
