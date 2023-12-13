Google releases renderings of Thompson Center headquarters reconstruction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New images of what Chicago's Thompson Center will look like under Google have been released.

Renderings of the construction plans were released by the company on Wednesday.

Google announced its intent to buy the Thompson Center last year. In October, the city granted a permit to demolish the current structure.

The company is now working with the building's original architects to update it while maintaining its iconic form.

Construction fencing is expected to start going up early next year.