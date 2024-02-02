Thornwood High School infested with bedbugs, principal says

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- An infestation of bedbugs has been discovered at a south suburban high school

Bedbugs were discovered in some parts of Thornwood High School in South Holland, principal Don Holmes said.

The infestation will be treated by exterminators over the weekend, the school said. Two spray treatments will be applied in the affected areas of the school.

"Rest assured that the administration is fully committed to the well-being of our students, staff, and the entire school community," a statement from Holmes read in part. "We will closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to prevent any further disruptions to our learning environment."

SEE ALSO | Family calls for justice after death of inmate allegedly 'eaten alive' by bedbugs

The school shared information about bedbugs from the Illinois Department of Public Health.