Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident

Tiger Woods has posted his first photo of himself since his car accident earlier this year, showing him on a golf course in crutches with his dog.

Woods posted the photo to his verified Instagram account on Friday, writing, "My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

Though Woods has posted on social media since the accident on February 23, this is the first photo the golfer has uploaded of himself.

Woods, 45, suffered serious leg injuries after his Genesis SUV hit a "Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates" sign, crossed a center divider and traveled more than 150 feet across the shoulder of the road before coming to a stop on the driver's side, according to a Los Angeles County affidavit for a search warrant of the vehicle's black box recorder.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the main causes of the crash were speed and Woods' inability to negotiate a curve.

His injuries included open fractures to his tibia and fibula that required a rod to be inserted, and additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle that were stabilized with screws and pins.

The 15-time major winner spent several weeks in the hospital following the incident, but is currently recovering at home while doing rehab.

