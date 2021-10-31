Chicago Time Out Market hosting Halloween story time with special guests Spiderman, Ariel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time Out Market will host a Halloween story time Sunday.Kids and families can stop at 916 W. Fulton Market to hear stories from Spiderman and Ariel.There will also be a meet-and-greet with the characters and trick-or-treating at the market.The event is free, and takes place from 11 a.m. to noon.Visitto register andfor more information about the food hall.Time Out Market Chicago introduces the Second City to its own version of a tried-and-true concept in the heart of the historic Fulton Market District, its website says. Spread across 50,000 square feet, the curated dining destination packs 18 eateries, three bars, a demo kitchen, a rooftop terrace and a video-installation wall into one space that encompasses the best food, drinks and culture that Chicago has to offer.