halloween

Chicago Time Out Market hosting Halloween story time with special guests Spiderman, Ariel

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Time Out Market hosting Halloween story time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time Out Market will host a Halloween story time Sunday.

Kids and families can stop at 916 W. Fulton Market to hear stories from Spiderman and Ariel.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with the characters and trick-or-treating at the market.

RELATED: Chicago's magical Halloween parade 'Arts in the Dark' returns to State Street after pandemic hiatus

The event is free, and takes place from 11 a.m. to noon.

Visit eventbrite.com to register and timeoutmarket.com/chicago for more information about the food hall.

Time Out Market Chicago introduces the Second City to its own version of a tried-and-true concept in the heart of the historic Fulton Market District, its website says. Spread across 50,000 square feet, the curated dining destination packs 18 eateries, three bars, a demo kitchen, a rooftop terrace and a video-installation wall into one space that encompasses the best food, drinks and culture that Chicago has to offer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagofulton river districthalloweentrick or treatspidermanstory time
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Search continues for Iñaki Bascaran since weekend disappearance
Hammond Halloween shooting leaves teen dead, another injured: police
Witness: Joliet Halloween party 'turned left' before shooting
Missing Chicago man last seen at River North bar Saturday
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News