Cher details spending time with Tina Turner during long illness

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died at 83.

Cher is remembering her friend Tina Turner as being happy, but also over being sick.

The legendary singer called into "The Beat With Ari Melber" and shared her memories of Turner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a "long illness," her family said.

"She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be," Cher said. "But I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,'" Cher said.

While not identifying what ailed Turner, Cher talked about Turner having a dialysis machine in her house when she visited her. Dialysis is a treatment used for those in late stage kidney disease.

According to Cher, Turner reveled in the visits from her friends.

Tina Turner and Cher at the Grammy Awards in 2008. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

"I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,'" Cher recalled. "So, we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy."

The pair laughed so much, Cher said, that someone commented, "when you two laugh together it is the funniest thing that you can ever possibly want to hear because we both have such distinct laughs."

Cher said she had known Turner since the latter was married to Ike Turner.

The last time she visited Turner at her Switzerland home, Cher said she left with a special gift.

"She gave me a pair of shoes the last time I saw her," Cher sad. "What kind of shoes? Tina Turner shoes!"

