Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer with decades of legendary hits like 'Proud Mary' and 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' died at age 83 after a long illness, her manager said.

What it was like to be on the road with Tina Turner during her early career

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Those who spent time on the road with Tina Turner early in her career shared what it was like to share the stage with the powerhouse performer who brought a unique ferocity to both their shows and their friendships.

"She was unique. And those type of iconic performers are special. They don't come around that often," said Arny Granat, co-founder of Jam Productions.

READ MORE: Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at 83

In the 1970s, Turner took to the stage like a fireball, Granat recalled.

"She gave it all on stage," he said. "She was so energetic and you just wanted to look at her and just keep looking. You couldn't take your eyes off of her."

Granat spent time on the road with Turner throughout the early decades of her career. At the time he helped to promote and produce a tour that launched a legend.

"Tina was one of the acts we took on the road," he said. "The reception everywhere was awesome, and she was freaking Tina Turner."

"When she hit that stage, right, she made everybody work," said Marshall Thompson, singer and founder of the Chi-Lites.

Thompson said touring with Turner meant turning it up.

"Because when she gets through with that stage, you better work. If not, you might get booed off the stage," he said.

Granat, having produced thousands of acts throughout his career, still can't find the words to describe what made Tina, Tina.

"She just moved like no one else did. She was one of those, you've just got to see it. You can't explain it," he said. "She passed away as a human being, so to speak, but her legacy is going to live on forever."

Turner died Wednesday at age 83 in Switzerland after a long illness.