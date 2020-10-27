Car slams into Tinley Park home, sparking large fire; police searching for driver

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a Tinley Park home Tuesday morning, sparking a large fire that damaged two houses, fire officials said.The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. as police said the driver was heading westbound in the 7000-block of 167th Street at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a fence, down an embankment and then slammed into the garage of a home.The car hit another car inside the garage, sparking a large fire. The flames quickly spread throughout the house and to a house next door.No one was inside the home that the car crashed into at the time. The owner of the neighboring home that was damaged was able to escape and call 911."We were unable to locate the driver or any occupants of the vehicle at this time," said Tinley Park Fire Chief Forest Reeder. "It's unsure if they left the scene prior to or what happened to them and that is still a matter being investigated by the police department."