'Titanic: The Official Cookbook' author demonstrates 'Blue Moon' cocktail

It was 112 years ago from Wednesday, when Titanic sailed from Southampton on its maiden and ill-fated voyage.

There were several events happening around the Chicagoland area to commemorated that day. Author Veronica Hinke, author of "Titanic: The Official Cookbook" stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness news to talk about her book and demonstrate one of the 40 timeless recipes for every occasion. To learn more or purchase Hinke's book, click here.