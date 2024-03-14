Animal escape drill at Tobe Zoo in Japan features employee dressed up like white tiger

TOBE, Japan (WLS) -- An annual training event at a Japanese zoo has become something of a spectacle.
The Tobe Zoo held its annual escaped tiger drill Thursday, which features a staff member dressed up as a white tiger.
In the drill, the employee escapes and then is eventually "tranquilized" and "caught" by zoo staff.
The employee - wearing a white tiger mask with his normal work clothing - prowled around, doing his best impression of a tiger.
In past years' drills, staff members have dressed up as a gorilla, a hippopotamus and a lion. The annual drill has become a popular spectacle for locals and on the internet.