Toddler dies after being left in hot car for 5 hours outside of restaurant

GALVESTON, Texas -- An 18-month-old boy has died after being left in a hot car for 5 hours outside of a restaurant, according to police.The Galveston Police Department says at around 11 a.m., the boy's father arrived for work at Los Lazos Mexican restaurant, located at 6316 Stewart Road, and left the child in the car.Authorities say the father returned to the car around 4 p.m. and found the child to be unresponsive.First responders immediately began treating the child when they arrived and later sent him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.Police say the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after all avenues of treatment were exhausted.As of this time, no charges have been filed against any member of the family. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.