child shot

Chicago road rage shooting: Toddler shot in head out of coma, still on ventilator

Man facing gun charge, now ex-girlfriend speak with ABC7
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Road Rage shooting: Conflicting accounts of what led to Lake Shore Drive shooting of toddler

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-month-old boy who was shot Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma, but remained on a ventilator Saturday.

Doctors at Lurie Children's Hospital said Kayden Swann "continues to demonstrate positive improvements," though he is still in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit.

While he's still on a ventilator to "assist with his breathing and other critical therapies," doctors deemed it safe to remove him from the coma, according to a statement from Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, medical director of the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit.

Swann was shot about 11 a.m. April 6 on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park after a road-rage dispute turned violent, police said.

Prosecutors said the altercation started when an SUV tried to merge onto Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field and nearly struck the car Swann was riding in.

Jushawn Brown, a 43-year-old man in a relationship with Swann's grandmother, was behind the wheel of Swann's car and got into a verbal dispute with the SUV driver, which escalated when both men pulled out guns, prosecutors said.

Brown eventually drove away but the SUV driver still fired shots at the car, one of which pierced the rear passenger window and struck Swann in the head.

Brown was slapped with felony gun charges in connection with the incident and released on $5,000 bail.

The SUV driver has not been arrested.

Brown, told ABC7 his side of the story of theshooting on Lake Shore Drive last Tuesday, which conflicts with the account of his now ex-girlfriend.

"I was going northbound on Lake Shore Drive by Soldier Field and I was going far to the right, you know how the lane merges, a car was speeding up fast, going more than probably 55-60 miles an hour," said Jushawn Brown.

Brown said that other vehicle nearly hit him. He said he pulled aside the SUV, telling the driver to slow down. Brown spoke to ABC7 Thursday night as he was released from custody on a gun charge.

"When I pulled out to get away from him, that's when he started shooting," Brown said. "Shot about five times."

Although Brown admits he did have a gun on him, he said he never fired at the other vehicle.

"No. No, not once. They checked me for gun residue, everything. I did not fire my gun," he said.

But in an exclusive interview with ABC 7, Brown's now ex-girlfriend Quiana Farr puts the blame squarely on him, saying he fired first at the SUV.

"This all about bobbing and weaving in traffic," Farr said. "This wouldn't be. He initiated this."

"He initiated this whole situation," said Clifton Marvel, Kayden's great grandfather. "If he had not fired shots at this other vehicle none of this would have happened."

Brown said his girlfriend was hysterical over the situation, especially once she realized the toddler had been shot, so it was possible she thought he fired the gun, but firmly insisted he never did.

In response to Brown's comments, Marvel reiterated that Brown fired his gun.

But in court Thursday, prosecutors said there are no shell casings to prove Jushawn Brown ever fired his gun.

Police said that's part of their ongoing investigation and they won't say if the driver of the SUV is in custody.

WATCH | Chicago police give update after toddler shot on Lake Shore Drive
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police give update on child shot in apparent road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday.



"There was a lineup last night where my daughter was able to identify the other shooter in the other vehicle," Marvel said.

One thing the former couple does agree on is their love for 21-month old Kayden, who remains sedated in intensive care.

"How do I feel about that baby? I love my grandson," Brown said. "He loves me."

"I can't sleep," Farr said. "I can't close my eyes. It's like a nightmare. It repeats over and over."

The Sun Times Wire contributed to this report

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilleloopcar crashchicago shootingteslachild injuredshootinggood samaritanlake shore drivechild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Conflicting stories in Lake Shore Drive shooting
Grandmother speaks out after toddler shot on Lake Shore Drive
Toddler shot on LSD in medical coma; man questioned by CPD
Toddler shot in apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with Adam Toledo at time of CPD shooting now faces felony gun charges
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Brainerd apartment fire: CFD
Infant seriously hurt in I-94 ramp crash not secured in car seat: ISP
Navy Pier could become public group after IL bill introduced
IN reports 1,374 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week underway
White Sox, Royals game postponed due to weather
Show More
Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
Get your fill with Chicago deep dish pizza tour
Louisiana woman helps break case of 5 Florida student murders
Prince Philip's funeral set for April 17; Prince Harry will attend
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News