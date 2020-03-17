tom brady

Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, expected to sign with Bucs

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFL icon and legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not return to the team he's played for during his entire career.

Brady, who was with New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls, announced he's moving on in a statement on social media.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

Brady turns 43 in August, and his next move has been a hot topic since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in January.

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, and according to ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are his expected landing spot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfltom bradysportsnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning will face off against Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady in charity golf match
Why yesterday's Michael Jordan-less Bulls give hope to today's Tom Brady-less Patriots
From Tom Brady to Nick Foles: How the NFL's new starting quarterbacks stack up
Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News