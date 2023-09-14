WATCH LIVE

Top fall wedding trends for 2023

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, September 14, 2023 11:04AM
Fall wedding trends
Nicholas Abate with River Roast Events shares the latest fall wedding trends.

Wedding season is in full swing and if you are looking for ideas.

Nicholas Abate with River Roast Events stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk the top wedding trends. Abate said that Italian Countryside-inspired and rustic are the all the rage for tablespaces.

He also said that clean, simple linens are trending this season. According to Abate, the mini champagne towers are wedding party favorites. It consisting of champagne glasses and three to four bottles of champagne.

To connect with River Roast Event about wedding ideas or trends, click here.

